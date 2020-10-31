New Delhi, October 31: On the 9th week of 10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal appeals the citizen to join the campaign this Sunday. This is the second last week of the campaign and due to the aggressive campaign by the Delhi government this year no dengue-related death has been reported in the national capital. The Delhi model of fighting dengue is getting applauded across the country and recently in the popular TV show, KBC Shri Amitabh Bachchan asks a question about the campaign to a contestant by playing a voice clip of the Delhi CM.

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal had also said that with the collective efforts of all the Delhiites, "we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from Dengue."

This week Delhi Health Minister Shri Satyendar Jain informed that no dengue-related death has been reported in the national capital this year and credited the Arvind Kejriwal government's anti-dengue campaign for this. He tweeted, "Delhi people did it! No death due to dengue this year. There is also a sharp fall in number of cases compared to figures reported last year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign ''10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute'' has been made a success by you all." Delhi Government's 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Anti-Dengue Campaign Garners Support from Celebrities.

Significantly, the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign is getting applauded by the people across India. Recently, in the popular TV quiz show KBC, legendary actor Shri Amitabh Bachchan asked a contestant a question regarding this campaign by playing an audio clip of Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal.

After playing the audio clip Shri Bachchan asked: For the prevention of which disease was the campaign talked about in this audio clip launched? Later he also explained how Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal launched this campaign last year.

Last week the campaign got support from celebrities such as Shri Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged the citizens of Delhi to religiously follow the Dengue prevention guidelines such as inspecting their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water or adding a layer of oil/petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Dengue Helpline

This year, the Delhi government has also launched a Dengue helpline - 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline - 8595920530 to assist the general public with Dengue.

On every Sunday, Under the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Campaign

- Change the clean stagnant water collected at home/shops/surroundings.

- A dengue mosquito thrives in clean stagnant water. The water deposited in the pots, coolers, A/C, tires, vases, etc., should be drained and replaced by the citizens every week.

- Add a small layer of oil/petrol to the accumulated water.

- Always cover the water tank with a lid.

- After inspecting their own houses/shops/surrounding areas, people shall promptly call 10 of their friends. With the cooperation of all, dengue can be eliminated from Delhi.