Delhi, June 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched video call facility for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients admitted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. He said that through the video calling facility COVID-19 patients can talk to their loved ones from outside the corona wards. Delhi Overtakes Mumbai In Coronavirus Cases, Becomes The Worst-Hit City In India.

The LNJP Hospital staff administration has given a tablet to the in-charge of each ward. As the families are not allowed inside the COVID-19 care facility, they can call on the number of ward in-charge for a video call. Delhi HC Tells Central, Delhi Govt to Take Strict Action Against Hospitals Not Providing Real-Time Update on Availability of Beds for COVID-19 Patients.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launches video call facility for #COVID19 patients admitted at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital pic.twitter.com/0emfHOUd6X — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

"Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID hospital 100 days ago. Around 114 deliveries have taken place at the hospital in this period. LNJP is the first hospital where plasma therapy was started," the Chief Minister said.

This development comes after the Supreme Court had said that the condition of COVID-19 patients in the hospital was pathetic. LNJP Hospital has 2,000 beds for respiratory disease patients.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, COVID-19 cases in the national capital has risen to 70,390. Of these, 26,588 are active cases, while 41,437 have recovered. Till now, 2,365 individuals have also died due to the illness.

