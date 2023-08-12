New Delhi, August 12: Delhi Commission For Women's 181 helpline received more than 6.30 lakh calls between July 2022 and June 2023, its chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Maliwal said 92,004 "unique cases" like domestic violence, conflict with neighbours, rape and sexual assault, POCSO, kidnapping and cyber crimes were registered through the helpline during the period. Sexual Harassment of Women Wrestlers: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Issues Notice to Delhi Police for Failing To Register FIR.

Maliwal said the helpline is backed by a support team on the ground. The 181 is a 24X7 hotline operated by the DCW for women in distress. The caller is counselled, and if need be, her grievance is marked to authorities such as Delhi Police, hospitals, and shelter homes for redressal. Manipur Violence: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Meets Families of Two Women Who Were Paraded Naked and Molested by Mob (See Pics and Videos).

DCW’s 181 Helpline Receives Over 6.3 Lakh Calls

Presented the annual statistics of calls received at 181 Women Helpline for the year 2022-23 Approx 40 Lakh calls have been received by 181 in last 7 years pic.twitter.com/zDQYZxEoxX — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 12, 2023

In most cases, a team of counsellors is dispatched to meet the distressed women to assist them.