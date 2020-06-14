Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Delhi COVID-19 Rules: Pay Rs 500 Fine for Not Wearing Masks, Spitting in Public

News IANS| Jun 14, 2020 12:37 PM IST
Spitting (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 14: Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved rules imposing a fine of Rs 500 on those flouting quarantine rules, not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing and chewing and spitting tobacco in public places in Delhi from Sunday.

The order issued on Saturday is aimed at cracking down on those violating rules of safety protocol to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to the order issued by Baijal on Saturday, empowered officers of the state health department, district magistrates (DMs), sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), officers authorised by them, and Delhi Police officers can impose the fines on the spot.

The new rules came in the wake of a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, which on Friday registered 2,137 cases.

According to a statement issued by Baijal's office, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on residents for not maintaining physical distancing, not wearing face masks in public and at workplaces and spitting and consuming tobacco in public places.

"Repeat offenders will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000," it said.

The order also said that in case of failure to pay the penalty, action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) will be taken against the offender by the authorised police officer.

The LG order said the orders will remain in force for a year from the date of publication of the notification.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

