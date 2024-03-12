A special Crime Branch team of Delhi Police busted a fake drug manufacturing unit in the national capital and arrested seven individuals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. “Crime Branch has arrested 7 people till now. We had received information that fake medicines for cancer are being sold in the market”, Shalini Singh, Special CP, Crime told news agency ANI. Two of the accused work in a hospital and they used to dispose of the empty vials after the cancer medicine was used, but instead of disposing of empty vials, they used to sell it for Rs 4000-5000, according to the police. Those who used to purchase it from them were also associated with the medical term. Moti Nagar, they had two flats where they used to fill these vials, they used to buy random cheap injection liquids worth Rs 100 and fill them inside the vials of cancer medicine, Singh said. She added that the supply chain has extended to Bihar and a Delhi Police team has gone there as well. Fake Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted in Delhi's Dwarka, Packaging Material of Amul, Mother Dairy, Patanjali Recovered.

Delhi Crime Branch Busts Fake Manufacturing Unit for Cancer Drugs

