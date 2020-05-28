Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Residential Building of Anand Vihar, 7 Fire Tenders on Spot

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

New Delhi, May 28: A fire broke out at Anand Vihar area of Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The blaze erupted at a residential building of Anand Vihar. According to reports, seven fire tenders have reached the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. A thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area due to panic gripped the residents. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Jewellery Showroom Near Rajendra Place, 12 Fire Tenders at Spot.

However, the exact cause of the fire is not yet known. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries in the blaze. Senior officials have also rushed to the spot. More details are still awaited. It is the third incident of fire in the past one week.

Fire breaks out a residential building in #Delhi's Anand Vihar, seven fire tenders rushed to the spot. — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

On May 23, a massive fire broke out at a COVID-19 designated, Cygnus hospital in South Delhi. The fire brigade staff managed to ring the blaze under control. The Delhi fire department rescued around seven patients from the blaze. No injury was reported in that blaze. On May 21 also A fire broke out at a jewellery showroom in the national capital, No one was injured in the blaze.