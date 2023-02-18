New Delhi, February 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the Lt Governor V.K. Saxena forced the Delhi government to appoint Tushar Mehta in the case of Mayoral election in the Supreme Court.

Delhi Chief Minister alleged that the L-G Saxena has committed criminal contempt of court by trying to get his lawyer to argue both sides of the case.

Addressing a press briefing, Kejriwal said, "AAP's Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi made the Delhi government and the LG parties in the case. Delhi government, which has the right to choose any lawyer, asked the Urban Development Secretary to appoint Gautam Narayan."

"But L-G directed the Urban Development Secretary on February 9 that the Urban Development Department shall defend this petition on behalf of the office of the Lt Governor and engage the services of Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, to defend the petition," alleged Kejriwal during the press briefing.

The Lieutenant Governor tried to 'unconstitutionally' influence the case so that the truth doesn't come out in the court, he added further. "This is like my lawyer is mine, but your lawyer is also mine," said Kejriwal alleging that the L-G wanted Tushar Mehta to defend all his "wrong acts" in the court by representing both sides. Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the L-G on this issue.

The letter reads, "In the case before Hon'ble SC on MCD Mayor issue, Delhi government and LG had contrary viewpoints on all issues. In the interest of justice and to enable Hon'ble SC to arrive at correct conclusion, it was important that all viewpoints were presented before Hon'ble SC. However, there was an attempt by Hon'ble L-G to prevent Delhi government from presenting its views before Hon'ble SC."

"Office of Hon'ble L-G issued following directions to UD secretary on February 9. Hon'ble Lt. Governor has desired that the Urban Development Department, GNCTD shall defend this petition on behalf of Respondent No. 1 also i.e. Office of Lt. Governor, Delhi and engage the services of Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India to defend this petition," the letter reads further.

"It means that Hon'ble L-G wished to appoint the counsel for himself as well as the opposing party. Hon'ble L-G wanted Tushar Mehta to represent himself as well as the opposing party i.e. Delhi govt," said Kejriwal in the letter.

Posting the letter on social media, Kejriwal tweeted, "L-G forced Delhi govt to appoint Tushar Mehta in MCD Mayor case in SC. So, Tushar Mehta represented both opposing parties - Delhi govt and L-G. Isn't this interference in administration of justice? Isn't this a criminal act?"

