New Delhi, December 2: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting his neighbour's car on fire following a parking dispute in south east Delhi, police said on Monday. The accused, Rahul Bhasin was apprehended near Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, around 600 kilometers from Delhi, on Monday, they said. Bhasin, runs an event management business and lives in Lajpat Nagar with his brother and his family, the police said.

He had an ongoing dispute over parking with his neighbour, Ranjeet Singh (48), the founder of cultural organisation 'Jashn-e-Adab', a senior police officer said. On November 29, Singh lodged a complaint against Bhasin for allegedly damaging his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz parked outside his house, the officer said. Upon checking the CCTV footage, Bhasin was seen twisting the rear view mirror of the Ciaz and parking his own Mahindra Thar on the middle of the road and leaving, he said. Delhi Horror: 2 Minors Detained for Murder of 36-Year-Old Man, Linked to Previous Killing of Victim’s Brother.

Acting on the complaint, police seized the Thar and a probe was initiated. On the intervening night of November 30 and December 1, the accused brought thinner and set the bonnet of Singh's car on fire," the officer further said. The act was captured in the CCTV camera, he added. A team was formed to track and nab Bhasin. With the help of human intelligence and technical inputs, the team managed to track him down in Amethi in UP on Sunday, the police said. Delhi Horror: Denied INR 10 for Cigarettes, Man Attacked With Knife by Minors in Model Town.

He was apprehended last year over the same issue, they said. Singh told police that the accused and his friends would often indulge in fight with him and his family members. He also said that Bhasin would often pick fights with him after consuming alcohol, and that he informed the local police every time and they took actions. The accused had fled to Amethi in his Honda Amaze car. He has been brought back to Delhi and is being interrogated, the officer said. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the police said.