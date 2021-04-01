New Delhi, April 1: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man in Delhi killed his wife and children and later ended his own life on Wednesday. Reports inform that the bodies of all the four deceased were found at their flat near Rohini in outer Delhi. According to details by the Police, the man has been identified as a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus driver. His wife was 28-year-old while his two kids were aged 6 and 3-year-old. Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Son Dead After Argument Over His Liquour Consumption, 33 Years After He Killed His Own Mother.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, his wife and two children were found stabbed in their house while the DTC employee was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The couple and their children lived on the second floor of a three-storey building, the report said. Moreover, the DTC bus driver’s parents and grandmother live on the ground floor. Police said that Prime facie, it appears that the man first stabbed his wife and kids and later killed himself. As soon as the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Couple to Death, Consumes Poison Later.

The incident came to light when the family members went to check for the man and his family and found the door locked from inside. As nobody responded, the family panicked and called the police. They broke open the door and found all four dead.

Pranav Tayal, Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), was quoted in the report saying that cops had also recovered a suicide note from the crime scene. The HT report said that the exact reason behind the crime is still being ascertained. However, Police are suspecting that a dispute between the couple may have led to the tragic incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).