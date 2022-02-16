New Delhi, February 16: An unidentified person was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police after he tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"The unidentified man tried to enter the NSA Ajit Doval's residence, however, he was stopped by the security forces," official sources said. It was learnt that the detained man hails from Bengaluru. NSA Ajit Doval Has No Official Account on Twitter, Clarifies MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"Further investigations are underway," the source added. More details were awaited.

