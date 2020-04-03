Delhi Police Files FIR Against Man After His Son Complained Against Him For Not Following Coronavirus Lockdown Orders

Delhi Police logo. (File Photo)

New Delhi, April 2: A 30-year-old man from Vasant Kunj has complained that his father is not following the Coronavirus lockdown orders. According to an ANI tweet, the complainant said that his father steps out of the house every day. An FIR has been registered by the police following the complaint by the son.

The country is in the middle of a 21-days nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi urged people to stay at homes and to not step out, however, there are several people who are not following the lockdown orders strictly and it is because of them, the police in the country are having a tough time to urge people to stay indoors. Switch Off All Lights, Light Candle, Diya, Torch or Mobile Phone Flash at Your Door or Balcony For 9 Minutes on Sunday, April 5 at 9 PM to Beat The Darkness Brought by Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi to India.

Check ANI tweet:

A 30-year-old man from Vasant Kunj has complained that his father is not following #CoronavirusLockdown orders. The complainant said that his father steps out of the house every day. FIR registered: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Uu9VgeJhO3 — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

In his video message, PM Modi today at 9 am, appealed people of India to turn off all lights and stand on door or balcony by lighting a "candle, Diya, torch or mobile flashlight for 9 minutes on Sunday, April 5, at 9 pm to raise the great power of 130 crore Indians." The total coronavirus cases in India rose to 2069, while the death due to the virus has climbed to 56.