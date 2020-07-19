New Delhi, July 19: Amid heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, one death has been reported in the national capital on Sunday morning. A body was found under Minto bridge that was seen heavily flooded following incessant rain. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Kundan. His body was spotted by trackman Ramniwas Meena. "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus," Meena told ANI.

The Delhi Police said the elderly man died while trying to cross the flooded road underneath the Minto bridge. "He was driving towards Cannaught Place this morning. He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass, but apparently couldn't succeed. It seems he died of drowning," police said. The national capital and adjoining Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are witnessing heavy downpour since wee hours on Sunday.

60-Year-OldDies After Drowning Near Flooded Minto Bridge:

Person identified as Kundan,about 60 yrs old,was driving towards CP this morning. He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through waterlogged underpass,but apparently couldn't succeed. Seems he died of drowning. No external injury marks. Inquest proceedings u/s 174 CrPC on:Delhi Police https://t.co/PXxsJnVCGx pic.twitter.com/Vu1gbfuDWk — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Bus Stuck Under Minto Bridge After Heavy Rains in Delhi:

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The rainfall was followed by lightning and thunderstorm and left low-lying areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) waterlogged. Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat and Bagpat also witnessed heavy downpour. Till 5:30 am, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 4.9 mm rainfall. The Palam weather station gauged 3.8 mm precipitation. Mumbai Rains: High Tide Hits Financial Capital, Monsoon Downpour Continues.

Earlier today, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "Moderate to isolated heavy rains were witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR." According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with rain in the national capital and neighbouring areas will continue till July 21.

