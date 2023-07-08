New Delhi, July 8: After a substantial downpour in the national capital in the early hours of Saturday, the roads were waterlogged resulting in extensive traffic congestion, a Delhi Traffic Police official said. Even the famous Connaught Place streets were inundated with water and people were seen walking in drenched clothes with much difficulty in semi-drowned lanes of the iconic shopping hub.

According to officials, the waterlogging was reported at Pusa Road, NH-24, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, IGI Road, Ring Road ISBT Kashmere Gate, Adhchini Red Light, Hamdard T Point, Kapashera to Rajokari Mata Din Marg, Sarita Vihar underpass, ITO Vikas Marg. Delhi Rains Forecast: Fresh Spell of Rain Drenches National Capital; Cloudy Sky With Moderate Rain Today, Predicts IMD (Watch Video).

Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Congestion in Delhi:

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. (Visuals from Connaught Place) pic.twitter.com/qOQ44zzqZ9 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

The primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 21.4 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. Meanwhile, the Ridge Observatory reported even higher precipitation, measuring 36.4 mm during the same period, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Traffic snarl at Tilak Marg in Delhi:

#WATCH | Traffic snarl at Tilak Marg in Delhi as incessant rainfall causes waterlogging at several places in the city. pic.twitter.com/m06An9bnQO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

The Delhi Traffic Police also took to Twitter to inform commuters about the traffic situation in Delhi. "Traffic is affected on Ring road in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere gate towards Rajghat and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Hanuman mandir Yamuna Bazar & near Nigam Bodh Ghat. Kindly avoid the stretch," traffic cops tweeted. Delhi Rains Today Photos and Videos: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds, Netizens Share Pictures and Clips on Twitter.

Severe Waterlogging Witnessed in Rabindra Nagar:

#WATCH | Severe waterlogging witnessed in Rabindra Nagar area of Delhi following incessant rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/W1kjQWWSpo — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

"Traffic is affected on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards PTS Malviya Nagar and vice-versa due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak road in the carriageway from Tikri Border towards Mundka due to waterlogging," another tweet read. "Traffic is affected on Ring road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to waterlogging near Bharat Darshan Park," it said.

