New Delhi, September 10: Delhi on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of 4,308 COVID-19 cases. It is for the second consecutive day that over 4,000 people tested positive for coronavirus in a day. Till now, 2,05,482 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The death toll in the national capital also mounted to 4,666 after 28 people succumbed to the deadly virus on Thursday. Delhi Records Biggest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases; Don't Be Scared by Number, Doing Aggressive Testing to Prevent Spread, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In the past 24 hours, 2,637 patients recovered from the disease. According to union territory’s health ministry, there are currently 25,416 active cases, while 1,75,400 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far. On Thursday, health authorities conducted 58,340 COVID-19 tests. Coronavirus positivity rate in the national capital is 10.47 percent, while the case fatality rate is 2.27 percent. Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 4,039 COVID-19 Cases; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2 Lakh-Mark in National Capital.

Tweet by ANI:

Till date, there are 1,272 containment zones in Delhi. Notably, Delhi is facing the second wave of COVID-19 as cases increased drastically in the past few days. The national capital reported over 4,000 cases for two days after the resumption of Delhi metro services.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed health authorities of the national capital to conduct COVID-19 testing without doctor’s prescription. Last week, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal also asked officials to ramp up testing capacity.

