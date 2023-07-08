New Delhi, July 8: A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in northwest Delhi's KN Katju Marg area, police said on Saturday. The 30-year-old accused, identified as Akbar, has been arrested, they said. Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Stabbed to Death by Three Minors After Scuffle in Bawana Area.

The accused husband is an addict and used to ask his wife for money. On Friday, an argument ensued between them and the man attacked her with a kitchen knife, the police said.

Officers at KN Katju Marg police station received information regarding the woman's stabbing on Friday. She was admitted to BSA Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Delhi Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl After Sedating Her With Cold Drink in Gurugram, Threatens and Blackmails Victim; Arrested.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at KN Katju Marg police station. The accused has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.