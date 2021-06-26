Gwalior, June 26: A case has been registered against a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan after a woman in Gwalior filed a complaint accusing him of raping her for two years on the pretext of marriage.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal, the two were live-in partners. The jawan had been posted in Jaipur. Maharashtra: Gritty 8-Year-Old Girl Foils Rape Bid by Army Jawan in Toilet of Moving Train, Helps Police To Nab Him.

"The woman is a resident of Scindia Nagar in Gwalior. The two were in a live-in relationship and the jawan, posted in Jaipur, had promised to get married to her. When she asked him to get married after two years, he refused and she filed a complaint," she told ANI. A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)