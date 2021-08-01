New Delhi, Aug 1: A 45-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following an argument on Saturday morning and later walked into Mangolpuri police station with a blood-stained knife to confess his crime, police said.

His wife Sabana, 40, was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by the neighbours where she was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

According to the police, Sameer and Sabana used to fight often over the accused's drinking habit. Maharashtra Man Stabs Brother-in-Law to Death After Wife Refuses To Return Home, Arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "We got a PCR call at 7.47 am about the murder and in the meantime, Sameer came to Mangolpuri police station with a blood-stained knife and told police that he has killed his wife."

The couple has two children aged 21 and 17 years. Based on a statement of the couple's daughter, who is one of the eyewitnesses, a case of murder was registered and Sameer was arrested.

"Sameer told police that his wife quarrelled with him for his drinking habit and for not doing any job. She had also not allowed him to enter the house since last one month. Therefore, he considered her responsible for his miserable homeless life and to take revenge he killed her today (Saturday)," Singh said.