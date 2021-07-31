New Delhi, July 31: In a shocking incident, two bodies were discovered in Rohini area of Delhi from a flat locked from inside, as per report. The dead bodies - one of a man and another woman- were found in a highly decomposed state. The incident came into light when a neighbour reported the police about a foul smell. Following which the police reached the spot and discovered two dead bodies which were then sent to government hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched in this matter. Delhi: 61-Year-Old Man Kills Wife, Hangs Himself in Vasant Kunj After an Argument.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP (outer north), told the Hindustan Times that the police control room received a call about a foul smell coming from a flat in Rohini Sector 34. On reaching the spot they found two bodies. As per report, the dead man's hand was found tied with an electric wire while the woman's dead body was discovered lying next to his. Police reportedly suspect a case of murder-suicide, however the post-mortem report is awaited. Jharkhand Brothers, Who Went Missing A Month Ago, Found Dead in Bihar's Forest.

“Prime facie, it appears that the man first killed the woman, a music teacher, and then electrocuted himself by tying his hands with a live wire connected with the ceiling fan. The ceiling fan was switched on and current was flowing through his body,” reported Hindustan Times quoting a senior police officer. The officer also told HT that electricity department and crime spot investigation teams were called to collect any evidence form the spot in addition to the forensic team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2021 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).