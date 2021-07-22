Patna, July 22: In a shocking incident, the dead bodies of two brothers, who went missing last month, were recovered from a forest in Bihar's Jamui, as per reports. Their remains and belongings were spotted by the people collecting firewood in the area on Wednesday, following which they informed the police. The deceased siblings were reportedly residents of Giridih in Jharkhand and were missing since June 22 this year. Triple Murder in Bihar: Man, His 2 Sons Stabbed to Death By Relatives Over Property Dispute in Rohtas; One Arrested.

According to the report, the people collecting firewood in the Manwa forest in Jamui spotted bikes, shoes, masks and other belonging on the deceased duo, identified as Chandan Barnwal and Anshu Barnwal, and alerted the police. On reaching the spot, the police discovered highly decomposed bodies of the brothers. Police said the the two were identified by their family with the help of their shoes, clothes and bike, as reported by the Hindustan Times. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Kills Family, Daughters' Tuition Teacher in Jamshedpur With Hammer, Flees.

Pramod Kumar Mandal, Jamui Police superintendent, told the Hindustan Times, “Our team reached the spot and found the bodies in a highly decomposed condition, and it seemed like the two had died days ago. We have sent the bodies for autopsies to ascertain the exact cause of their death," The dead bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Another shocking incident was reported from Bihar last week. A man and his two sons were reportedly killed in Khudaraon village in Rohtas district. A land dispute resulted in the triple murder, as per report. The police had launched an investigation and had arrested one accused in the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2021 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).