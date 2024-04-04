New Delhi, April 4: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner, who stuffed her body into the wardrobe at their rented accommodation in Delhi's Dwarka area before fleeing, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rukshar Rajput.

Police said a police control room (PCR) call was received at Dabri police station at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the murder of a woman in Gali No 10, Rajapuri, following which a police team rushed to the spot. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Over Personal Enmity in Badarpur, Three Juveniles Among Five Arrested.

The caller, Mustkim, father of Rukshar, told the police team that a man named Vipal Tailor, his daughter's boyfriend, had killed her. He said that his daughter had been living in this flat with Vipal Tailor for the past one and a half months.

“Upon entering the flat, the dead body of the deceased was found in the almirah of the room. The crime scene was inspected by the crime team and FSL personnel," a senior police official said, adding that the deceased's body was transferred to DDU Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Delhi Shocker: Gym Trainer Stabbed Multiple Times Day Before Wedding in Raju Park Area, Father ‘Missing’.

"Efforts are underway to locate the accused, Vipal Tailor, a native of Gujarat's Surat, and based on the statement of the complainant, Mustkim, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” the official said, adding that police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to know the sequence of the crime.

