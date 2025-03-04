New Delhi, March 4: At least five people sustained injuries in a firing incident between two groups in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area on Monday night, according to police officials on Tuesday. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. when a man approached the Jyoti Nagar police station, claiming that his son had been shot at by unidentified assailants.

Upon arriving at the location, law enforcement discovered that several shots had been discharged during the altercation. Those who were hurt were swiftly taken to GTB Hospital for medical care. A forensic team, along with crime specialists, was summoned to the scene, where multiple empty casings and one live round were found. Police officials mentioned that the reason for the gunfight is still unclear, and law enforcement is looking into potential gang conflicts or personal grievances. Delhi Shooting: Several Rounds Fired at Plywood Shop by 3 Unidentified Persons in Nangloi.

Authorities have tightened security in the area to prevent further escalation. Local residents are being urged to cooperate with the investigation, while officials are examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses for leads. A case has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station, and teams have been formed to analyse both technical and manual evidence to identify and apprehend the suspects. Delhi Shooting: DTC Bus Conductor Shoots Driver Over Drinks in Alipur, Surrenders Before Police With Victim’s Body.

DCP North East Abhishek Mishra on Firing Incident

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP North East Abhishek Mishra says, "Five people have been injured in the firing incident...The injured have been admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station. We have some clues about the people involved in the incident.… pic.twitter.com/Eb0QNTdOd8 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

Speaking about the incident, DCP North East Abhishek Mishra said, "Five individuals have been injured in the shooting incident. They have been admitted to a hospital, and a case has been registered. We have some leads regarding the individuals involved, and further investigation is ongoing.." The police continue to probe the incident while working to establish the exact motive behind the shooting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2025 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).