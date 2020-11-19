New Delhi, November 19: Delhi is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few days. However, in spite of the rising numbers, a huge crowd of shoppers were seen at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market on Thursday. There was no social distancing that was being followed and people were seen standing next to each other.

As per the latest health bulletin, the total cases in Delhi stood at 5,03,084 including 42,458 active cases. A local quoted in an ANI update said, “Everyone should protect themselves and follow health norms to contain virus spread." Delhi Increases Fine For Not Wearing Face Masks to Rs 2,000 Amid COVID-19 Surge in National Capital.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court severely criticised Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government for not being able to contain the spread of coronavirus. The High Court asked "Why wait till now to reduce the number of attendees at weddings? "Why did you wait for 18 days to restrict the number of attendees at weddings, how many died of COVID-19 during this period?"

People shopping at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market, View Pics

People seen shopping at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in #COVID19 cases A local says, “Everyone should protect themselves & follow health norms to contain virus spread." The total cases in Delhi stand at 5,03,084 incl 42,458 active cases, as per last health bulletin. pic.twitter.com/YpJp23n47J — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

In a press conference held on Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal increased the fine for not wearing face masks to Rs 2,000. Talking about the restrictions imposed on account of Chhath Puja celebrations, Kejriwal said, "We want our brothers and sisters to celebrate Chhath Puja very nicely. Please celebrate but if 200 people enter into a pond at a time, and even if just one of them has COVID-19, all of them will contract the infection. This is also the opinion of experts." He clarified that celebrations are not banned but " the entering of a large number of people in a pond or river at once" is not allowed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).