New Delhi, November 19: Delhi Government organised an all party meeting on Thursday, to discuss about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.The Kejriwal Government has imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing the mask in public places. Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal said that all the parties agreed to 'become one and serve the people of Delhi' as the coronavirus situation worsens." It's not the time for politics, there is an entire lifetime for it. We should set aside politics & allegations for a few days. This is the time to serve people," said Kejriwal. Delhi High Court Criticises Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Govt For Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Says 'Why Didn't You Wake Up Early?'

Talking about the restrictions on Chhath Puja celebrations, Kejriwal said, "We want our brothers and sisters to celebrate Chhath Puja very nicely. Please celebrate but if 200 people enter into a pond at a time, and even if just one of them has COVID-19, all of them will contract the infection. This is also the opinion of experts." He clarified that celebrations are not banned but " the entering of a large number of people in a pond or river at once" is not allowed. Arvind Kejriwal Requests Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to Augment Bed Capacity in Centre-Run Hospitals in Delhi.

Delhi has been witnessing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases. Its tally on Wednesday climbed to over 500,000 after 7,486 fresh cases and 131 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 7,943. This is the highest number of deaths reported in the city so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).