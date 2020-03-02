Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Tweets Urging People to Use #DelhiRelief Hashtag to Help Those in Need

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 2: Violent clashes rocked the national capital over the last few days bringing normal life to a standstill. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying that they are working day and night to ensure relief efforts reach people in need. On Sunday, almost a week after the riots broke in northeast Delhi, shops opened in Jafrabad and Maujpur areas and groups of men were spotted on the streets.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Monday saying that they are working day and night to ensure relief efforts reach people in need. He said, "If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Please do mention the exact address/ contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from agencies." Delhi Police Dispel Rumours of Fresh Incidents of Violence in National Capital, Claim 'Situation is Normal'.

According to an ANI update, Dr Meenakshi Bharadwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said, "Four bodies were brought to our hospital on Sunday. Autopsy of the bodies will be conducted today." The violent clashes took place between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in North East Delhi.

Check ANI tweet:

We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us. Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

Till Saturday, at least 42 people had lost their lives and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. The death toll figure doesn't count the latest three bodies which were brought to the hospital on Sunday.

Delhi police on Sunday dispelled rumours of fresh incidents of violence in the national capital. The police asked the residents not to entertain any rumours. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that the police received some panic calls of people those who believed in the rumours. Police further assured to take action against the rumour mongers.