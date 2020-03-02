Delhi Violence: LG Anil Baijal Visits Riot-Hit Areas to Take Stock of Situation

Delhi LG Anil Baijal with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 2: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals.

An official said the lieutenant governor, accompanied by senior police officials, visited Shiv Vihar, one of the worst hit areas, and Karawal Nagar area. Delhi Violence: L-G Anil Baijal Instructs Police to Ensure Law And Order, Arvind Kejriwal Says More Force Being Deployed After Fresh Clashes in Maujpur.

The communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad last week claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.