On Wednesday, January 15, Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 27°C, providing a warm day. Kolkata will have sunny weather with temperatures around 23°C and clear skies. Chennai will see light showers with temperatures around 28°C. Bengaluru will experience mild temperatures around 24°C with partly cloudy skies. Hyderabad will have mostly clear skies with temperatures near 22°C, making it a pleasant day. Ahmedabad will enjoy clear skies with temperatures around 27°C, perfect for outdoor activities. Delhi will have cooler weather with temperatures around 16°C, so a jacket is recommended. Weather Forecast Today, January 14: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 15

Delhi Weather Today, January 15

Chennai Weather Today, January 15

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 15

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 15

Kolkata Weather Today, January 15

Shimla Weather Today, January 15

