Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi Reports More Coronavirus Cases, 11 Traders Associated With Vegetable Market Test Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi, April 29: Fresh cases of coronavirus positive cases have come from Azadpur Sabzi Mandi in the national capital. 11 traders associated with Delhi's vegetable market have tested positive for coronavirus. District Magistrate (North) Deepak Shinde said, "We are tracing the contacts of the cases. They are not directly connected to the mandi." The labour union of the Azadpur wholesale vegetable market in Delhi asked its members to take a week-long break from April 27 after a trader died of Covid-related complications.

According to reports, traders have sought compensation of Rs 1 crore from the state government for the deceased trader and any other Covid victim from the mandi in the future. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 31,332, Death Toll Crosses 1000 Mark.

