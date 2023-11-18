Dell, HP, Foxconn, Lenovo Among 27 Firms Granted Approval Under New IT Hardware PLI Scheme, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

"I am happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved under the PLI IT hardware scheme. About 95 per cent of these...23 companies are ready to start manufacturing from day-zero," Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

News PTI| Nov 18, 2023 03:18 PM IST
Dell, HP, Foxconn, Lenovo Among 27 Firms Granted Approval Under New IT Hardware PLI Scheme, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo Credit: X/ @ANI)

New Delhi, November 18: The government on Saturday said 27 companies, including Dell, HP, Foxconn, and Lenovo, have been granted approval under the new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware. The move comes at a time when India is wooing IT hardware players with policy sweeteners and incentive schemes, making a determined push to position itself as a global hub for hi-tech manufacturing.

"I am happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved under the PLI IT hardware scheme. About 95 per cent of these...23 companies are ready to start manufacturing from day-zero," Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Deepfake Issue: 'Safe Harbour' Clause Doesn't Apply if Platforms Do Not Take Adequate Steps to Remove Deepfakes, Says Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"This will set us up for being a big force in manufacturing of PCs, servers, laptops, and tablets," he added. These 27 companies will invest Rs 3,000 crore. Big players, including Dell, Foxconn, HP, and Lenovo, are among the companies whose applications have been approved.

Dell, HP, Foxconn, Lenovo Among 27 Firms Granted Approval Under New IT Hardware PLI Scheme, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo Credit: X/ @ANI)

New Delhi, November 18: The government on Saturday said 27 companies, including Dell, HP, Foxconn, and Lenovo, have been granted approval under the new production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware. The move comes at a time when India is wooing IT hardware players with policy sweeteners and incentive schemes, making a determined push to position itself as a global hub for hi-tech manufacturing.

"I am happy to announce that 27 companies have been approved under the PLI IT hardware scheme. About 95 per cent of these...23 companies are ready to start manufacturing from day-zero," Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Deepfake Issue: 'Safe Harbour' Clause Doesn't Apply if Platforms Do Not Take Adequate Steps to Remove Deepfakes, Says Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"This will set us up for being a big force in manufacturing of PCs, servers, laptops, and tablets," he added. These 27 companies will invest Rs 3,000 crore. Big players, including Dell, Foxconn, HP, and Lenovo, are among the companies whose applications have been approved.

Dell Launches New 'Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop' With 1TB SSD in India; Check Specifications, Features and Starting Price Here
