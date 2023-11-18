Addressing the deepfake issue on Saturday, November 18, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government recently issued notices to all the big social media forms, asking them to take steps to identify deepfakes and removing those content. “The social media platforms have responded. They are taking action, we have told them to be more aggressive in this work. Also, we must notice that the 'Safe Harbour' Clause which most of the social media platforms have been enjoying, doesn't apply if the platforms do not take adequate steps to remove the deepfakes from their platforms”, he further added. Deepfake Video Controversy: File FIR if Hit by Deepfakes, Take Platforms to Court if They Take No Action, Says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Deepfake Issue

