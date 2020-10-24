Mumbai, October 24: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to give an update about his health condition. After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Fadnavis has gone into self-isolation. He said that he is taking proper medication on the advice of doctors.

The Former Maharashtra CM tweeted, “I have been working every single day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors.” India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 78 Lakh Mark With 53,370 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Tweet by Devendra Fadnavis:

I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break ! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

He has asked all the people who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested for coronavirus. Notably, Fadnavis is Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) campaign in-charge of Bihar Assembly elections 2020. COVID-19 Testing in India Crosses 10-Crore Mark, Coronavirus Count Inches Closer to 78 Lakh With 54,366 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 1,17,306.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of India due to COVID-19. Till now, 16,25,197 people have tested positive for coronavirus I the western state of India. Meanwhile, 42,831 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in Maharashtra.

