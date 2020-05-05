Dharavi Reports 33 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Total Tally in Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai Jumps to 665

Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, May 5: The COVID-19 tally in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum in Mumbai, mounted to 665 with 33 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday. According to the details by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total positive cases in the area now stand at 665 which includes 196 people who have been cured and discharged. The locality reported 20 deaths so far. In Maharashtra, 841 new COVID-19 positive cases and 34 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total number of cases to 15,525. Meanwhile, the BMC informed that Mumbai reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in the city on May 5. The total COVID-19 in Mumbai alone reached 9,758 with 387 deaths.

On May 4, Dharavi alone recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases. Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in India, is facing a tough challenge to control the spread of coronavirus. It has become a task for the BMC and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread, mainly due to its population density which makes social distancing very difficult. Coronavirus Vaccine: Israel Has Isolated Antibody That Can Eliminate COVID-19, Claims Defence Minister Naftali Bennett.



In April, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that wonder drug hydroxychloroquine, which is the anti-malarial drug, whose demand has shot up, would be tried on scores of patients in Dharavi slums. The drug would also be used in other parts of Mumbai, Tope had said.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 46,711, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. In an evening update, the Health Ministry said of the total cases, 31,967 are active cases, and 1,583 have succumbed to the disease.