New Delhi, July 14: Corps Commander level talks between India and China have started in Chushul, Eastern Ladakh today, where they will discuss the second phase of disengagement between the two armies on the Line of Actual Control, informed Indian Army officials.

On July 5, the Special Representatives of India and China on the Boundary Question-- Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi--- had a 'frank and in-depth exchange' during a telephone conversation during which they agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: China Denies Burial to Its Soldiers Killed in Galwan Clash to Cover Up Its Blunder, Says Report.

As part of the first phase of disengagement, Chinese troops have moved back from Finger 4 to Finger 5 in the Finger area.nThey have already moved back by around two kilometres in the other friction points including Galway valley, Hot Springs and Patrolling Point-15, top government sources told ANI.

The Indian side has also moved back as per the mutual disengagement agreed upon during the Corps Commander-level talks, the sources added. The vacant spaces will be treated as temporary non-patrolling zones by both sides and their troops will not come there.