Mumbai, November 3: BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced Diwali bonus for all its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, a bonus amount will range in between Rs 2,350 to Rs 15,500. BMC will pay Diwali bonus to all staff, except those who are on contract.

The BEST union also demanded a bonus equivalent to the BMC. In 2019, BEST staff received Rs 5,100 less than BMC employees, said general secretary, BEST union. Diwali Bonus of Rs 9,100 to be Given to All BEST Employees, No BEST Bus Fare Hike Till 2021 Despite Escalating Losses.

A bonus of Rs 15,500 will be given to municipal workers, teachers and teaching staff of subsidised private schools will get Rs Rs 7,750 and education workers of municipal primary schools will get Rs Rs 4,700. Teachers of subsidised private schools will get Rs 2,350. In addition, social health volunteers will be given Rs. 4,400 as a gift for Bhaubij.

