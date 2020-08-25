Bengaluru, August 25: DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress State President, on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after being diagnosed with the infection. Several political leaders in Karnataka have been infected by COVID-19 in the past one month. Earlier this month, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu had tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised. Last week, Sriramulu's mother died in Ballari district, a day after she recovered from coronavirus.

On Monday, Umesh Jadhav, BJP 's Lok Sabha member from Karnataka's Gulbarga, his son Avinash, who is an MLA from Chincholi, and both their wives had tested positive for COVID-19. They are all under treatment at the state-run Bowring hospital in the city. The other ministers in Karnataka who have been infected by the virus include Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi, BC Patil and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah. Karnataka Govt to Conduct Survey Across State to Estimate COVID-19 Prevalence, Immunity in Population.

Here's the tweet:

In Karnataka, the coronavirus tally shot past 2.83 lakh positive persons as the state reported 5,851 fresh COVID-19 cases. Besides, 130 deaths pushed the total fatalities to 4,810, the Health department said. With the latest spike, the southern state''s total infections stood at 2,83,665. Bengaluru topped the charts of new positive cases, logging 1,918 fresh infections and 26 deaths.

