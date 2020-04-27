Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown: Vadodara Man Breaks Wife's Spine For Defeating Him in Online Ludo

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vadodara, April 27: With domestic violence rising amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, a gruesome case came to the fore from Gujarat, where a man brutally thrashed his wife on being defeated in an online ludo game. The incident took place in Vadodara earlier this month, reports said on Monday. The victim is a 24-year-old woman who suffered incrementing damage to her spinal cord due to the physical assault. COVID-19 Lockdown Increases Risks of Domestic Violence in Women and Children: Here’s How to Deal with The Situation if You are Locked with The Abusers.

The violence was triggered due to an online ludo game, which the couple were playing as a leisure activity amid the lockdown. When the husband was defeated consecutively for three-four rounds, he began arguing with her. The bitter argument led the man to unleash a brutal assault on his wife.

He attacked her several times on her spine, which required immediate medical attention, said a counsellor of 181 Abhayam Online -- the women helpline issued by the Gujarat government. On rushing her to the hospital, it was found that the gap has increased in vertebrae of woman's spine due to the beatdown, he told TOI.

Following her return from the hospital, the woman decided to collect her documents from husband's home and shift to her parents' house for some days, said the counsellor. The victim, however, has decided not to file a criminal complaint, he added.

The 1818 Abhayam personnel have counselled both of them since no criminal case was filed. The husband has apologised and assured that he would not resort to violence again. The woman has sought some time to return back to his house -- to which the husband has agreed, the counsellor added.