COVID-19 Lockdown Increases Risks of Domestic Violence in Women and Children: Here’s How to Deal with The Situation if You are Locked with The Abusers

Domestic violence common (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Along with the rise of the COVID- 19, there has also been a surge in domestic violence. Although home may be considered a safe place for some, it is not the safest place for all. Victims of domestic violence are more vulnerable and at risk now than ever. In India, an alert has been raised by National Commission for Women (NCW) about an increasing number of domestic violence cases since the national lockdown began. Domestic violence involves a pattern of psychological, physical, sexual, financial and emotional abuse. Acts of assault, threats, humiliation, and intimidation are also considered acts of violence.

What Health Risks are Involved with Victims of Domestic Violence?

In addition to violation of human rights, victims of domestic violence can face several physical and mental health difficulties such as risk of chronic disease, depression, sexual disorders, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and substance abuse. Some of the reasons for an increased risk of domestic violence during these times are disconnection from social support systems. As a result, there are fewer options to find safety or help for victims. Normally, the victim could flee a violent situation by staying elsewhere, but that option is not available right now. Bollywood Celebrities Urge People to Stand Up Against Domestic Violence Amid Lockdown.

Does the Lockdown Make Children Vulnerable to Domestic Violence?

The terminology ‘lockdown’ itself is quite overwhelming and gives a sense of being trapped. This compounded with stress may lead to the perpetrator projecting frustration onto the victim to a higher degree. Children too have increased vulnerability to domestic violence during this time. Increased stress levels, anxiety, job insecurity, financial worry, and other such emotions of parents can be predictor of abuse. Domestic Violence Victims Finding It Hard to Seek Help During Lockdown.

What Should Victims do When they are Attacked?

What victims of domestic violence must remember is, to not blame themselves for what is happening to them. Violence is unacceptable and the perpetrator is 100% responsible. Victims must not make excuses for the perpetrators actions, as there are none. Acceptance of such actions may lead to a vicious cycle of abuse. Domestic Violence Perpetrators to Be Sent to Institutional Quarantine in Pune Rural.

The option of reporting domestic abuse to the police is always available. However, if the victim does not intend on that course of action, they can create a safety plan for themselves, with a safe word to alert people they live with when faced with a threating situation.

It is advisable to keep a friend, family, neighbour or someone in proximity informed in case of escalating risk. It is also helpful to discuss this with trusted family member or friends and build Perpetrator accountability. There are also number of Helplines for Domestic Violence and free online counselling websites that victims can use for relief.

Individuals with prior abusive, aggressive tendencies, anger management problems must work on keeping their stress as low as possible. Practising self-care, limiting media exposure, taking up online impulse control programs or seeking help through counselling can put them in a better place. Parents must keep in mind that their momentary loss of control may impact their child more than they know.

(Contributed By: Aviva Damania, Psychologist and Mental Health Specialist from City, University of London)