Dr Bollywood, as he is known popularly, has been bestowed the prestigious award for the exemplary work he has done for social welfare.

It is always quite surreal to learn more about all those people who are driven by their aim to make a deep impact and profound change in people's lives through their work, be it in any field or industry. These individuals go ahead in creating milestones in their career for their relentless drive and their pursuit to achieve excellence in whatever they wish to take in their hands. So many youngsters have made a unique name for themselves in their respective fields all across the world and a few rare gems have also earned prestigious awards for their spectacular works. One such young talent in the medical field is Dr Abhinit Gupta, who has aced the game of being an Aesthetic physician and surgeon and earned the title of Dr Bollywood for the mammoth of clients he has earned in the entertainment world. Dr Abhinit Gupta never fails to astound people and yet again has made headlines.

This time, the young doctor has achieved the prestigious 'Champions of Change Award 2020', held in Goa on 16th April 2021. This is one of the most coveted awards in our country, which gets bestowed to people who do the different and champion change in society through their work. Dr Abhinit Gupta has earned this coveted award for the exemplary work he has done for social welfare. The Champions of Change Award goes to individuals who have been working for social welfare in aspirational districts, Covid warriors, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, National Duty, Healthcare and for better India, which is inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision - "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The much talked-award event was held at Raj Bhavan, Goa, on 16th April and was attended by much fanfare. Dr Abhinit Gupta making it as a winner for the award radiates the brilliance of the young doctor in the field and his contributions to society through the same. The event was graced by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Honourable Governor of Maharashtra and Goa. Other awardees of the event include Pramod Sawant (Honourable CM Goa), Shripad Naik (Honourable Union Ayush Minister of India), Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Shatrughan Sinha, Subhash Ghai, Sushmita Sen, and Kishore Lulla.

Winning the coveted award, Dr Abhinit Gupta is all excited and elated to keep working even more and better for society and make a profound difference in people's lives.