Jaipur, Jun 11: Prominent neurologist and Padma Shri recipient Dr Ashok Panagariya died of post-Covid complications. Dr Panagariya, 71, was on ventilator support for the past several days at a private hospital. His condition deteriorated in the past two days and he died on Friday, hospital sources said.

Dr. Panagariya was vaccinated with both doses of Covishield and was administered a second dose around 10 days before he got the COVID-19. He initially recovered from coronavirus but was being treated for post COVID-19 complications.

The neurologist received Merit Award from the Rajasthan government in 1992. He was Head of the Department of Neurology at SMS Hospital. He was also the principal of SMS Medical College from 2006 to 2010. In 2014 he was awarded with Padma Shri award. He hails from Suwana town near Bhilwara.