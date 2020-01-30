Dr Kafeel Khan Arrested From Mumbai by UP Police STF For Alleged Provocative Remarks During Anti-CAA Stir at AMU in December 2019

File image of Dr Kafeel Khan | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, January 30: The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai on Wednesday. The team led by STF Inspector General Amitabh Yash apprehended Khan from South Mumbai, where he was scheduled to address the gathering of anti-CAA protesters at Mumbai Bagh. UP Govt Orders Fresh Probe Against Dr Kafeel Khan, Absolved of Charges in Gorakhpur Hospital Case.

Khan was arrested for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) last month. An FIR was registered against the doctor on December 13, booking him under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) -- for allegedly promoting enmity between religious communities.

Khan, while addressing a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in AMU on December 12, is accused of using "inflammatory" speech. The other speaker alongside with him at the event was activist Yogendra Yadav. No charges have been levelled against him.

The Mumbai Bagh protests, which Khan was scheduled to address on Wednesday, is modelled around the Shaheen Bagh protests underway in the national capital. The indefinite agitation in Mumbai has entered into its fifth day, with the organisers calling upon the central government to withdraw CAA and scrap the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The anti-CAA agitation was launched across the nation in mid-December, after the Parliament passed the law to naturalise non-Muslim refugees. In view of the proposed NRC, the law is being alleged by critics as a ploy to turn a section of Indian Muslims as "stateless".