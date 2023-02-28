Hyderabad, February 27: Hyderabad's well-known orthopaedic surgeon Dr Mazharuddin Ali Khan allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in the city on Monday, police said. Khan, 60, took the extreme step at his residence in Banjara Hills. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Khan was Superintendent of Owaisi Hospital and was also father-in-law of AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's second daughter. The physician had a gunshot wound on the right side of his head. Police shifted the body for autopsy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said Khan apparently shot himself dead due to property and family disputes. The police officer said the doctor had the gun license and investigations were on to verify if he used the licensed gun for the extreme step. "Prima facie, he killed himself with his licensed weapon but investigations are on," he said.

Khan is believed to have killed himself four hours before he was brought to the hospital. He was alone at his home and when he did not respond to phone calls, some relatives had gone to check on him. He was found in a pool of blood and was taken to hospital. Khan had been associated with Owaisi Hospital since its inception. His son Dr Abid Ali Khan had married Asaduddin Owaisi's second daughter in 2020.

