The residence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in New Delhi was attacked with stones by some unknown persons on Sunday night. This is the fourth time that such incident has happened at his Delhi home. The police said that stones were pelted at Asaduddin Owaisi’s home in the national capital, which resulted in a few broken windows. The incident occurred at Owaisi's residence in the Ashoka Road area in New Delhi at around 5.30 pm on February 19. As per the complaint filed by Owaisi, he stated that he found after returning at night that stones were thrown at his residence in the evening. Asaduddin Owaisi Registered As Voter in Two Constituencies Against Election Commission Rules, Claims Congress Leader G Niranjan.

Owaisi’s Residence in New Delhi Attacked:

Delhi | Residence of AIMIM chief & MP Asaduddin Owaisi, at Ashoka road, was allegedly attacked by some unidentified persons. As per the complaint filed by him, he found after returning at night that stones were thrown at his residence. Police say that investigation has begun. pic.twitter.com/wtX5lgiaNf — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023

It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence pic.twitter.com/8IO5IhqvmK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

