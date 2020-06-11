DRDO Develops Uniform Sanitisation Chamber 'GermiKlean' for Delhi Police, Deploys it at Parliament Street Police Station

Delhi Police personnel and GermiKlean machine developed by DRDO. (Photo Credit: PTI/ANI)

New Delhi, June 10: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday informed that they have developed a chamber for sanitizing uniforms of security forces after Delhi Police gave their requirement for sanitizing their uniforms, canes, cane shields, helmets etc. The research organisation has named it 'GermiKlean' and deployed the machine at Parliament Street Police Station.

Informing about the 'GermiKlean' machine, the DRDO officials said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) develops chamber for sanitizing uniforms of security forces after Delhi Police gave their requirement for sanitizing their uniforms, canes, cane shields, helmets etc." India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,996 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 8,102.

Adding more, DRDO officials said that they have named it 'GermiKlean' and deployed the machine at Parliament Street Police Station. It is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes.

Here's what DRDO said:

Earlier on Thursday, Union Ministry of Health and Family website informed that the total toll of coronavirus cases in the national capital reached to 32810, out of which 984 people died, while 12,245 recovered. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in India surged to 2,86,579, out of which 8,102 people died and 1,41,029 recovered.

