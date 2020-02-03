Dry Day in Noida For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Liquor Shops to Remain Shut For Three Days, Check Dates When Alcohol Sale Will Be Banned

Alcohol | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 3: In view of the February 8 assembly elections, "dry day" will be declared in border areas of Delhi for three days. Liquor shops in border areas of Delhi, such as Noida, will remain shut. It means booze will be out of bounds to Noida and areas sharing border with Delhi for three days in February. The 70-member Delhi assembly will go to the polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11. List of Dry Days of 2020 in India: Check Complete Dry Days Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in India.

An order has been issued, declaring a "dry day" in the border areas of Delhi for 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll. The sale of alcohol at shops and pubs in three-kilometre limits of Delhi border, especially in Noida, will be prohibited from 6 pm on February 6 to till the polling end on February 8. As per excise rules, 48 hours before the end of polling, poll-bound states are declared "dry" and no sale or serving of liquor is permitted. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

A "dry day" will also be declared in Noida on February 11 when the counting of votes will take place. The national capital is witnessing a triangular electoral contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP came to power, winning 67 seats in the 70-member House. While the BJP could win just three seats, the Congress drew a blank.