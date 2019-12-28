List of Dry Days of 2020 in India: Check Complete Dry Days Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in India

List of Dry Days of 2020 in India (Photo Credits: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Movie Stills)

List of Dry Day Dates of 2020 in India: “Beer and Rum, Ta Ra Ra Ra Rum TaRaRumPum”. Excuse me for our over-creativity for it’s that time of the year again when all we can think of is some fine-dining and booze. While New Year’s Eve plans are in place, it is also time to check out an important calendar, and no, it’s not the 2020 holiday calendar. We are talking about the list of Dry Days of 2020 in India. Yes, just like every year, under Alcohol Laws of India, there are specific days in a year when the sale of alcohol is prohibited. And in that case, one needs to stock up well in advance. Let’s quickly see how many days in 2020 will be Dry Days. We bring you a complete Dry Days 2020 calendar with dates when alcohol will not be available for sale in India. But first, let’s check the definition of Dry Days. Long Weekends in India 2020: List of Holidays in The New Year to Plan Your Vacations in Advance.

According to Wikipedia, “Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted. Most of the Indian states observe these days on major national festivals/occasions such as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Dry days are also observed during elections in India.” Certain days are declared as Dry Days pan India; however, few additional ones may be applicable in few specific states and union territories. Now, that we understand the meaning and relevance of Dry Days, let us know about the days that are going to fall under ‘No Alcohol’ days in the New Year 2020.

In January 2020, there are three Dry Days – Makar Sankranti (January 15), Republic Day (January 26) and Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi or Death Anniversary (January 30). February too will have three days observed as Dry Days. They will be Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (February 18), Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti (February 19). Holi 2020 on March 10 is not a dry day across India. In a few states, liquor shops will be shut. The fourth month of the year, April 2020 will again have three days as Dry Days. They will be Rama Navami (April 2), Mahavir Jayanti (April 6) and Good Friday (April 10). May will have two Dry Days, Buddha Purnima on May 7 and Eid al-Fitr on May 24. However, if you’re someone staying in Maharashtra, you will have an additional Dry Day, which will take place on May 1 as it is celebrated as Maharashtra Day. June 2020 should cheer you up as there is no single Dry Day in the month.

Coming to the second half of the year, July 2020 will see Dry Days on Ashadi Ekadashi (July 1) and Eid al-Adha (July 30-31). August 2020 is going to be the least favourite month for all beer-guzzling friends out there as there are as many as four Dry Days in the month. They are Krishna Janmashtami (August 11), Independence Day (August 15), Ganesh Chaturthi (August 22) and Muharram (August 29). September 2020 has Zero Dry Days. In October 2020, there are three Dry Days again - Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 25) and Valmiki Jayanti (October 31). November 2020 has two Dry Days, Kartik Ekadashi (November 25) and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 30). The 12th and last month of the year has no Dry Days.

List of Dry Day Dates of 2020 in India

January 2020

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. January 15 Wednesday Makar Sankranti 2. January 26 Sunday Republic Day 3. January 30 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary

February 2020

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. February 18 Tuesday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2. February 19 Wednesday Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 3. February 21 Friday Maha Shivaratri

March 2020

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. March 10 Tuesday Holi (It is not a dry day across India. In a few states liquor shops will be shut).

April 2020

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. April 2 Thursday Rama Navami 2. April 6 Monday Mahavir Jayanti 3. April 10 Friday Good Friday

May 2020

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra) 2. May 7 Thursday Buddha Purnima 3. May 24 Sunday Eid al-Fitr

June 2020 – No Dry Day

July 2020

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. July 1 Wednesday Ashadi Ekadashi 2. July 30-31 Thu-Fri Eid al-Adha

August 2020

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. August 11 Tuesday Janmashtami 2. August 15 Saturday Independence Day 3. August 22 Saturday Ganesh Chaturthi 4. August 29 Saturday Muharram

September 2020 – No Dry Day

October 2020

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. October 2 Friday Gandhi Jayanti 2. October 25 Sunday Dussehra 3. October 31 Saturday Valmiki Jayanti

November 2020

Sr. No. Date Day Festivals/Events 1. November 25 Wednesday Kartik Ekadashi 2. November 30 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2020 – No Dry Day

Tentatively, there are 24 days that will be declared as Dry Days in 2020. Of course, it does not include legislative assembly elections of Delhi and Bihar, which is scheduled to take place in January-February and October-November respectively. The Dry Days 2020 list also excludes Assembly By-Elections that will be held in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Dates for the same are yet to be decided. Three months in the year, July, September and December will have no Dry Days (as of now, there are no Dry Days). Raise a toast to that piece of good news!