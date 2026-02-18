Millions of Muslims across India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are looking to the skies this Wednesday evening, February 18, 2026, for the sighting of the crescent moon (Ramzan Ka Chand). If the moon is sighted tonight, the holy month of Ramzan (Ramadan) will officially begin, with the first day of fasting observed on Thursday, February 19. If the moon is not sighted, Muslims in these countries will observe their first Ramzan fast on February 20. Scroll down to find "Ramzan Mubarak" wishes and greetings, "Chand Mubarak" and "Ramzan Chand Mubarak" messages, and "Ramzan Mubarak" images and wallpapers.

The sighting of the moon, known as Chand Raat, marks a shift from the month of Shaban to Ramzan. It is a time of spiritual transition where families exchange "Chand Mubarak" and "Ramzan Mubarak" greetings. Ramadan 2026 Date in India: When Will Ramzan Begin?

Digital platforms are already witnessing a surge in shared status updates and images. Common messages being exchanged include:

Ramzan Mubarak Wishes: Ramzan Mubarak to You and Your Family! May This Holy Month Be a Time of Healing, and May Allah’s Grace Shine Upon Your Home, Bringing You Endless Peace and Prosperity.

Ramzan Mubarak Greetings: Wishing You a Ramzan Filled With Health and Vitality. May You Find the Strength To Observe Every Fast With Ease and the Spirit To Help Those in Need Throughout These Thirty Days.

Ramzan Mubarak Photos: As the Moon of Ramzan Is Sighted, May It Usher In a New Chapter of Happiness in Your Life. May Your Prayers Be Accepted and Your Soul Be Purified. Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramzan Mubarak Status: Ramzan Kareem! Let’s Celebrate This Month by Spreading Kindness and Sharing Our Blessings. May Your Iftars Be Joyful and Your Nights Filled With Devotion.

Ramzan Chand Mubarak Message: May the light of the crescent moon guide you toward peace and prosperity. Chand Mubarak!

Chand Mubarak Message: Wishing you a blessed Ramzan filled with patience, prayers, and gratitude. Ramzan Ka Chand Mubarak Ho!

Ramzan Mubarak Message: Ramzan Mubarak! May this holy month bring health and happiness to your home.

Ramzan Significance

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered the holiest period for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the revelation of the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

During this month, observant Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn (Suhoor) to sunset (Iftar). Beyond physical fasting, the month emphasizes spiritual growth, increased charity (Zakat), and communal prayers known as Tarawih, which are held in mosques every night. Ramzan Chand Mubarak Wishes, Messages and Ramzan Mubarak Images To Welcome the Holy Month.

'Ramzan Kab Hai?': Ramzan 2026 Date

Religious authorities and moon-sighting committees, including the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan and various Hilal committees across India and Bangladesh, are scheduled to meet after the Maghrib (sunset) prayers. Their task is to verify testimonies of the crescent's visibility. If the moon is sighted tonight, Ramzan shall begin and the first Roza will be on February 19. Should the moon remain elusive tonight, the month of Shaban will complete 30 days, and the first fast will begin on Friday, February 20.

While South Asia awaits its official announcement, the holy month has already commenced in several parts of the world. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and much of the Middle East began fasting today, February 18, following the sighting of the crescent on Tuesday evening. Historically, India and neighboring South Asian countries observe the start of Ramzan a day after the Gulf nations.

