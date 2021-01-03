Kohima, January 3: The Indian Air Force helicopter, that has been deployed to to douse the raging week-long wildfire in the famed Dzukou Valley near Kohima in Nagaland, was seen refilling the Bambi Bucket from a lake near Dimapur on Sunday. The video shared by ANI shows that IAF helicopter refilling the Bambi bucket from a lake. Several Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, over 300 volunteers and personnel of many departments are carrying on their efforts to extinguish the devastating fire in the valley that started on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the IAF helicopters on Saturday sprayed 8 tonnes of water on the wildfire. The authorities in Nagaland had expressed hope that the raging wildfire in Dzukou Valley on its border with Manipur will be brought under control within two days. The iconic Dzukou valley, situated at an altitude of 2,452 metres above the sea level, is a popular tourist spot and also famous for its seasonal flowers and bio-diversity. Dzukou Valley Wildfire: IAF Resumes Bambi Bucket Operation to Douse Fire in Dzukou Valley at Manipur-Nagaland Border.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH | Indian Air Force helicopter refills Bambi Bucket from a lake near Dimapur to douse the fire at Dzouku Valley near Kohima, Nagaland. pic.twitter.com/dcZh55DJuS — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said after a requisition by Nagaland, the Eastern Air Command in Shillong had initially deployed a Mi-17V5 helicopter to check the blazing wildfire. Singh informed that after assessment, the IAF decided to deploy three more helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket.

The Dzukou Valley in Nagaland shares its borders with Manipur. The Manipur government has also requested the NDRF and the Army to help control the wildfire that has spread to its Senapati district. In a series of tweets, the Manipur Chief Minister said that the wildfire in the Dzukou valley has spread quite extensively and caused serious damage on this part of mountain range. Reports inform that the fire has already crossed Mount Iso, the highest peak of Manipur and if the wind direction is going to the southern side, there is a high possibility of entering in the thickest forest called Koziirii in Manipur.

