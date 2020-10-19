New Delhi, October 19: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on Richter scale hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the strong earthquake occurred 510 km south-east of Campbell Bay. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated that the quake hit the region at 03:08 pm today. As per initial reports, there were no reports of any damage or loss of life due to the earthquake.

The Seismology department added that the depth of the earthquake was with depth 10 kilometres. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are categorised in Zone V as they are seismically the most active region. In the last month, a similar earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Nicobar Islands as per the National Center for Seismology. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 19-10-2020, 15:08:50 IST, Lat: 3.10 & Long: 96.33, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 510km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India For more information https://t.co/n1ofJVEvmL@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WieoSmI5pP — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 19, 2020

Another quake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 8. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 20 kms east-southeast of Diglipur.

Earlier this month, a top official of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) said that the recent earthquakes in different parts of India, albeit of small magnitudes, have occurred due to foreshocks and swarms. He warned that frequent tremors were a matter of concern in the subcontinent, where several areas are prone to major seismic activities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).