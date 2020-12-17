New Delhi, December 17: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Thursday night at around 11:30 pm. Quake also jolted surrounding areas of Delhi, including Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. However, the intensity of the quake is not yet known.

There are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries. Panic gripped the area after the tremors. After the earthquake, people took to Twitter and posted about the tremors in the national capital.

Here are Some of The Tweets:

Earthquake in Delhi NCR. Lasted for almost 5 secs. Got just reminded... Still 2 weeks to go to end 2020. 😁😁😁 Keep yourself safe and sound. Best wishes. — अमित रंजन मिश्रा🇮🇳 TTS (@AmitMishra4All) December 17, 2020

THERE WAS AN EARTHQUAKE HERE IN INDIA. PEOPLE WHO LIVE NEAR DELHI PLEASE STAY SAFE — JJ⁷ took an art break :( (@cloudkkyu) December 17, 2020

I am watching san Andreas and there is a news of earth quake in delhi😲 pic.twitter.com/Nk4PnUsG2X — G_prabhat (@G_prabhat23) December 17, 2020

More details are still awaited.

