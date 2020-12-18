New Delhi, December 17: An earthquake struck Delhi on Thursday night. The quake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad at around 11:30 pm at a depth of 7.5 km. After the tremors netizens took to Twitter and shared funny memes and jokes on the social media platform.

The magnitude of the earthquake measured in the Richter scale was reportedly 4.2. Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries. However, panic gripped the area, and people even rushed out of their houses in the chilly as a precaution. Earthquake in Delhi NCR; Tremors Felt in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad.

Here Are Some of The Tweets:

One of the Twitter users posted Rajnikanth's image with caption "Kyun Hila Dala Na"

"Aaya Tha Chla Gya, So Jao Abb"

"My bed was dancing too"

"People in Delhi running towards Twitter to confirm the earthquake"

The National Capital Region (NCR) has witnessed around 20 earthquakes since April this year. All the quakes are of mild and medium intensity and no collateral damage was caused. As Delhi lies close to the fault line, many experts believe that small earthquakes are indication that major quake is likely to hit the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 12:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).