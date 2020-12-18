New Delhi, December 17: An earthquake struck Delhi on Thursday night. The quake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad at around 11:30 pm at a depth of 7.5 km. After the tremors netizens took to Twitter and shared funny memes and jokes on the social media platform.

The magnitude of the earthquake measured in the Richter scale was reportedly 4.2. Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries. However, panic gripped the area, and people even rushed out of their houses in the chilly as a precaution. Earthquake in Delhi NCR; Tremors Felt in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad.

Here Are Some of The Tweets:

One of the Twitter users posted Rajnikanth's image with caption "Kyun Hila Dala Na"

Earthquake in New Delhi .....right now .... be like- pic.twitter.com/2Rg2ci06w7 — Ragini Shukla (@ugly_mascara) December 17, 2020

"Aaya Tha Chla Gya, So Jao Abb"

To all the people who wants to confirm earthquake in delhi NCR. Ans: Aaya tha chala gya😅, so jao ab.#earthquake #delhiEarthquake — contrarilyworld (@contrarilyworld) December 17, 2020

"My bed was dancing too"

My bed was dancing lmao What a Heavy Shake #Earthquake in Delhi Praying for Safety of everyone #Mahadev 🕉️ pic.twitter.com/AdUiu0YOyh — 𝗛𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗵𝘂 𝗧𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗶 (@Wakeupishere) December 17, 2020

"People in Delhi running towards Twitter to confirm the earthquake"

People in Delhi running towards Twitter to confirm the earthquake tremors:-#DelhiEarthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/QADrmBMbw9 — Rahul Kumar (@Rahul2kumar) December 17, 2020

The National Capital Region (NCR) has witnessed around 20 earthquakes since April this year. All the quakes are of mild and medium intensity and no collateral damage was caused. As Delhi lies close to the fault line, many experts believe that small earthquakes are indication that major quake is likely to hit the region.

