Leh, September 29: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Ladakh’s capital, Leh, on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred near Alchi area of Leh at 2:38 pm. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 3.2 on the Richter Scale.

There are no reports of any collateral damage of injury due to the tremors. However, panic gripped the area due to the quake. People also rushed out of their homes.

Tweet by ANI:

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred near Alchi (Leh) at 1438 hours today: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

More details are still awaited.

